Stay at home to stop coronavirus spreading

The only reasons to leave home are: to shop for basic necessities or pick up medicine; to travel to work when you absolutely cannot work from home and to exercise once a day, alone or with members of your household

Everyone must stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

You should only leave the house for 1 of 4 reasons:

shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible

one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household

any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

travelling to and from work, but only where this absolutely cannot be done from home

