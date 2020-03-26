Stay at home to stop coronavirus spreading
The only reasons to leave home are: to shop for basic necessities or pick up medicine; to travel to work when you absolutely cannot work from home and to exercise once a day, alone or with members of your household
Everyone must stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
You should only leave the house for 1 of 4 reasons:
- shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible
- one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household
- any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person
- travelling to and from work, but only where this absolutely cannot be done from home